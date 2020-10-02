in Lookbooks, Menswear, Milano Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2021

MFW: VITELLI Spring Summer 2021 Collection

For Cosmic Youth collection, Vitelli reinterprets Italian tailoring and classic elegance with a psychedelic touch

Italian brand VITELLI presented the Spring Summer 2021 Gioventù Cosmica collection, that celebrates inclusivity and a vision for a responsible future, as part of the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. Fashion photographer Luca Grottoli captured VITELLI’s SS21 lookbook, with styling from Francesca Ferretti.

Inspired by Lina Bo Bardi’s architecture, the music of Don Cherry’s experimental group Codona with Moki Cherry’s accompanying artworks, and the Italian radical counter-culture movements of the late ‘70s, the 24 looks propose a new lifestyle collection that is the harmonious effort between the brand and its seasonal partners. Vitelli, based in Milan and produced in Veneto, broadens its horizons and weaves the creativity of other talents into its cosmic universe of escape, giving birth to a luxury-freak concept. The label partners with Bloke, whose collections are entirely handmade in Lagos, Venetian footwear brand Marsèll and Milan-based active-punk brand, Rayon Vert. Additionally, Vitelli engaged with the London incense brand Cremate to produce a special line of knitted headwear and a new scent.” – From Vitelli

