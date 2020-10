Rapper Lil Nas X takes the cover of CR MEN Book‘s Fall Winter 2020 edition captured by fashion photographer Roe Ethridge. In charge of styling was Ian Bradley, who for the cover selected Gucci pants, and Cartier watch. Beauty is work of hair stylist B. Thomas, and makeup artist Christina Guerra.

Photography © Roe Ethridge for CR MEN, discover more at crfashionbook.com