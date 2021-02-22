in Fall Winter 2021.22, London Fashion Week Men's, Lookbooks, Menswear, Vivienne Westwood

LFW: VIVIENNE WESTWOOD Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Models Cherif Douamba, Harper Dammann Smith and Zavier George pose in Vivienne Westwood’s AW21 looks

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Alice Dellal

Discover VIVIENNE WESTWOOD Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection, that is over 90% made from materials that have a reduced impact on environment, presented during the second day of the ongoing London Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by François Boucher’s Daphnis and Chloe painting.

FALL WINTER 2021 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

Models Cherif Douamba, Harper Dammann Smith, Zavier George, Freddie Finch, Eliza Cummings, Coumba S, and Emma Laird star in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Alice Dellal. In charge of styling was Ellie Grace Cumming, with beauty from hair stylist Anthony Turner, makeup artist Pablo Rodriguez, and manicurist Cherrie Snow.

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Alice Dellal
VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Alice Dellal
VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Alice Dellal

The unisex collection is divided into several design stories or capsules – mixing classic British tailoring and iconic archive styles, redesigned to balance new silhouettes with classic pieces.⁠ The collection features our favourite traditional wool fabrics – tartans, herringbone & King of Wales check, designed alongside newly sourced recycled denim, forest positive viscose, organic silks and innovative eco printing systems.⁠” – from Vivienne Westwood

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Alice Dellal
VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Alice Dellal
VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Alice Dellal

