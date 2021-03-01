Discover TOM FORD Fall Winter 2021.22 Men’s Collection, that was inspired by The Clash‘s bassist Paul Simonon’s style and by the 60’s and the 80’ fashion. The collection focuses on suits, but also offers pajamas and robes in intense colors and patterns. Models Cherif Douamba, Henry Kitcher, and Maikls Mihelsons posed for the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Julien Martinez Leclerc.

After a year of often sitting on zoom calls without being fully dressed or while wearing the same dirty jeans and tee shirt, I am ready to put on a suit again and actually leave my house. I have always worn suits. I feel comfortable in them. I love that I don’t have to think when I get dressed, that the jacket matches the pant. Suits can be an armor, but they can also make daily activities seem like an event. I think that it is time to get dressed again. Not in a flamboyant over the top way, but in a slightly more casual yet luxurious way.