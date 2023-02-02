VIVIENNE WESTWOOD Spring Summer 2023 by Juergen Teller

British fashion house VIVIENNE WESTWOOD presented its Spring Summer 2023 campaign captured by photographer Juergen Teller, with styling from Sabina Schreder. In charge of creative direction was Dovile Drizyte, with casting direction from Ben Grimes and Tiago Martins. Beauty is work of hair stylist Charlie Le Mindu, and makeup artist Porsche Poon. Stars of the campaign are models Cherif Douamba, Etienne de Testa, Ibrahim, Lars Eidinger, Amelia Gray, Irina Shayk, Jiashan Liu, and Sibyl Buck.