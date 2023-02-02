in Advertising Campaigns, Juergen Teller, Menswear, Spring Summer 2023 Campaign, Vivienne Westwood

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD Spring Summer 2023 by Juergen Teller

Discover Vivienne Westwood’s SS23 campaign lensed by Juergen Teller

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Juergen Teller

British fashion house VIVIENNE WESTWOOD presented its Spring Summer 2023 campaign captured by photographer Juergen Teller, with styling from Sabina Schreder. In charge of creative direction was Dovile Drizyte, with casting direction from Ben Grimes and Tiago Martins. Beauty is work of hair stylist Charlie Le Mindu, and makeup artist Porsche Poon. Stars of the campaign are models Cherif Douamba, Etienne de Testa, Ibrahim, Lars Eidinger, Amelia Gray, Irina Shayk, Jiashan Liu, and Sibyl Buck.

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Juergen Teller
VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Juergen Teller
VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Juergen Teller
VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Juergen Teller
VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Juergen Teller
Juergen Teller
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Juergen Teller
Juergen Teller
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Juergen Teller
Juergen Teller
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Juergen Teller
Juergen Teller
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Juergen Teller
Juergen Teller
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Juergen Teller
Juergen Teller
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Juergen Teller
Juergen Teller
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Juergen Teller
Juergen Teller
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Juergen Teller
Juergen Teller
©VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, Photography by Juergen Teller

ad campaignsMenswearSS23

Li Xian is Versace’s Fragrance Ambassador for 2023
DSQUARED2

Fernando Casablancas & Javon Cobbs Pose for DSQUARED2