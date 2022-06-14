DUNHILL Spring Summer 2023 Collection

British luxury house DUNHILL presented their Spring Summer 2023 Menswear Collection, that explores the tension between classicism, simplicity, and contemporaneity, with a video directed by Will Dohrn. Stars of the video are Anders Hayward, Andrew Westermann, Cherif Douamba, Jeremy Young, Louis Hart, Nicholas Murray, Ottawa Kwami, Simon Martyn, Tancrede Scalabre, and Wang Xiangguo. In charge of photography was Jack Day, with creative production from Gainsbury & Whiting, and casting direction by Angus Munro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Matt Mulhall, makeup artist Petros Petrohilos, and manicurist Liga Tukmane. BTS Photography by Rob Wiley, music by Nils Frahm. The collection was inspired by the brand’s codes – tailoring, function, and innovation. It brings movement and fluidity, with innovative materials, and disrupted tailoring.

Tailoring gives purpose – a desire to meet combined with a sense of taste and presentation. Ceremony. It’s fundamental and primal. We want to feel attractive and be attracted to others This season there is an intimacy to the collection, an acknowledgement of how our clients want to look, and feel. Men are seen as having a uniform, knowing what looks good and repeating. While tailoring is the classic example of this, under examination there are many codes and nuances which discreetly show our individuality. – Mark Weston, dunhill Creative Director.

“Weston’s palette for SS23 is muted and simultaneously decadent. Light greys merge into off-white, shot through with golden ochre and off-dyed lilac. Blacks, browns and tan, inspired by aspirational car interiors, offer a feeling of sensuality. Beige, sand and summer camel tones are reminiscent of languid summer days. Further research into dunhill’s heritage inspires a new leather good shape – introducing the 1893 Harness. A multi-strapped, multi-use tote in full-grain, supple leather, the capacious 1893 Harness is inspired by dunhill’s history in making leather goods for horse drawn carriages. Beautifully crafted, with elegant hardware and an elevated, utilitarian feel, the SS23 silhouette launches a new House family.” – from Dunhill