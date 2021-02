LFW: JAMIE WEI HUANG Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Designer JAMIE WEI HUANG showcased her Fall Winter 2021.22 Detour Collection, inspired by a hit single Hotel California performed by American rock band The Eagles. With the AW21 collection designer explores one’s thoughts, failures, and satisfaction.

Dancer Yu Hsien Wu and actor Guan Zhi Huang star alongside models Hsin Chang, Jocelin Lai, Dan Hong, Kate Tsai, Wei Lin, Candice Lee, Ariel Tseng, Aniki Lin, Vanessa Pan, Tom Wang, Jeremy Yao, Liren Shih, Hank Chiu, and Tina Huang in a fashion film directed by Jamie Wei Huang, with videography from Richard Lai, presented at London Fashion Week. Fashion photographer ZYY captured the lookbook.

