The Row Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Collection – Discover All The Looks

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen present The Row Fall Winter 2021 collection ahead of New York Fashion Week / American Collections digital schedule. The Row Fall Winter 2021 menswear collection was presented alongside the latest womenswear designs. For the Fall Winter 2021 collection the designers and their team prepared thirty-four predominantly unisex shaped looks.

FALL WINTER 2021 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

The beautifully photographed lookbook is work of Fashion Photographer Stef Mitchell with styling from Brian Molloy. Models Malik Anderson and Wellington Grant are enlisted to pose in The Row Fall Winter 2021 menswear looks. The Row menswear for the Fall Winter 2021 collection shapes the classical menswear pieces with brand’s well established DNA in mind. The new looks oversized by default are taking on the label’s flare for the sartorial tailoring.

The Row was established back in 2006 by Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen who to this day present the brand with an understated strategy in mind. Discover the looks from the new Fall Winter 2021 The Row menswear collection.

Discover the details view of The Row fall winter 2021 menswear looks:

Designers: Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen

Photographer: Stef Mitchell

Fashion Editor: Brian Molloy

Hair Stylist: Tamara Mcnaughton

Makeup Artist: Fara Homidi

Casting Director: Bert Martirosyan

Models: Grace Valentine, Lineisy Montero, Malik Anderson, Vivienne Rohner, Wellington Grant

See all the looks including womenswear from The Row Fall Winter 2021 collection on DSCENE Magazine’s runway collections overview.