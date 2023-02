Fashion house DSQUARED2 unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 campaign starring models Fernando Casablancas, Javon Cobbs, and Greta Hofer. In charge of photography was Mario Sorrenti at Art Partner, with creative direction from Giovanni Bianco. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ward Stegerhoek, makeup artist Kanako Takase at Streeters, and manicurist Honey at Exposure.