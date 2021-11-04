in Fall Winter 2021.22, Fashion Model Mgmt Milan, IMG Models, LA Models, Lookbooks, Menswear, New Madison, Select Models, Stockholmsgruppen, Traffic Models, UNIQUE Models Denmark, Videos, Will Chalker

Will Chalker Models Brunello Cucinelli Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Photographer Alistair Taylor-Young and supermodel Will Chalker team up for Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli
©BRUNELLO CUCINELLI, Photography by Alistair Taylor-Young

Fashion brand BRUNELLO CUCINELLI presented their Fall Winter 2021 Collection with a story titled Remote Wanderers starring supermodel Will Chalker lensed by fashion photographer Alistair Taylor-Young. In charge of beauty was hair stylist Pedro Pianto.

In the FW21 Collection, the pristine beauty of nature inspires aimless travelers as they write in their journal. The glow of a far-away lighthouse illuminates their path, inviting them to continue their journey, as they drift from place to place.” – from Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli
©BRUNELLO CUCINELLI, Photography by Alistair Taylor-Young
Brunello Cucinelli
©BRUNELLO CUCINELLI, Photography by Alistair Taylor-Young
Brunello Cucinelli
©BRUNELLO CUCINELLI, Photography by Alistair Taylor-Young
Brunello Cucinelli
©BRUNELLO CUCINELLI, Photography by Alistair Taylor-Young
Brunello Cucinelli
©BRUNELLO CUCINELLI, Photography by Alistair Taylor-Young
Will Chalker
©BRUNELLO CUCINELLI, Photography by Alistair Taylor-Young
Will Chalker
©BRUNELLO CUCINELLI, Photography by Alistair Taylor-Young
Will Chalker
©BRUNELLO CUCINELLI, Photography by Alistair Taylor-Young
Will Chalker
©BRUNELLO CUCINELLI, Photography by Alistair Taylor-Young

FW21LookbooksMenswearsupermodelsvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MASSIMO ALBA Spring Summer 2022 Collection

RICK OWENS Spring Summer 2022 Collection