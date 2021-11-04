Will Chalker Models Brunello Cucinelli Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Fashion brand BRUNELLO CUCINELLI presented their Fall Winter 2021 Collection with a story titled Remote Wanderers starring supermodel Will Chalker lensed by fashion photographer Alistair Taylor-Young. In charge of beauty was hair stylist Pedro Pianto.

“In the FW21 Collection, the pristine beauty of nature inspires aimless travelers as they write in their journal. The glow of a far-away lighthouse illuminates their path, inviting them to continue their journey, as they drift from place to place.” – from Brunello Cucinelli