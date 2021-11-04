RICK OWENS Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Designer RICK OWENS presented the Spring Summer 2022 Fogachine Menswear Collection. The collection was presented with a fashion show set on the shoreline of the Lido di Venezia beach. It embraces hedonism in a soft, grateful way, and fuses glam with responsibility and thoughtfulness.

“The dragging denims are in 16oz black, natural, or orange selvedge denim custom woven for us by Yamaashi Orimono (est. 1945) On vintage Sakamoto shuttle looms. This is from an ongoing DRKSHW capsule made in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, Japan. Denims not coming from our Japan capsule are GOTS (global organic textile standard) certified organic cotton from a local Italian mill founded in 1597. Snap front shirts (this generation’s blazer!), Come in chiffon, crisp cotton, and a transparent fog nylon also used to make diaphanous fog hoodies.A hand-knotted blanched coq feather jkt is produced by Maison Février (est 1929), the last operating plumassier in Paris, who once did pieces for Josephine Baker. Brutalist chokers are from an ongoing jewelry collection produced by Goossens, the Maison that once produced jewelry for Coco Chanel, Cristobal Balenciaga, and madame Grès in the 1950s.” – from Rick Owens