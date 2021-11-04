in Lookbooks, Menswear, Milano Fashion Week, Models, Spring Summer 2022

MASSIMO ALBA Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Massimo Alba introduced the Spring Summer 2022 We Are All Made of Stars Menswear Collection

©Massimo Alba

Discover MASSIMO ALBA Spring Summer 2022 We Are All Made of Stars Menswear Collection. The lookbook and video were captured on the shores of Lake Como, by Marco Adamo Graziosi & Maria Host-Ivessich. The collection explores moments of happiness and youthfulness and brings casual and effortless attitude with relaxed silhouettes, made from Italian-made fabrics and fibers treated with exclusive, artisanal dyeing techniques.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 COLLECTIONS

©Massimo Alba

For the season, Massimo Alba reinterprets the brand’s codes in a timeless manner with iridescent colours and deconstructed pieces.

©Massimo Alba
©Massimo Alba

See all the collection looks below:

MenswearSS22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LANVIN Spring Summer 2022 Collection
Brunello Cucinelli

Will Chalker Models Brunello Cucinelli Fall Winter 2021 Collection