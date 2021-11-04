MASSIMO ALBA Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover MASSIMO ALBA Spring Summer 2022 We Are All Made of Stars Menswear Collection. The lookbook and video were captured on the shores of Lake Como, by Marco Adamo Graziosi & Maria Host-Ivessich. The collection explores moments of happiness and youthfulness and brings casual and effortless attitude with relaxed silhouettes, made from Italian-made fabrics and fibers treated with exclusive, artisanal dyeing techniques.

For the season, Massimo Alba reinterprets the brand’s codes in a timeless manner with iridescent colours and deconstructed pieces.

See all the collection looks below: