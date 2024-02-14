American outdoor brand Woolrich unveiled its inaugural Black Label Collection, designed by Todd Snyder. This collaboration fuses Woolrich’s deep-rooted heritage with Snyder’s contemporary and timeless design ethos. Highlights of the Fall Winter 2024 collection were first revealed at Todd Snyder’s runway show during Pitti Uomo 105 in Florence and were also showcased at the Woolrich Showroom in Milan on January 13th.

The Black Label Collection is distinguished into two unique lines: Heritage and Technical. The Heritage line offers a sophisticated and luxurious interpretation of Woolrich’s iconic styles from its 190-year history. It includes an updated version of the rugged wool Buffalo Check Shirt, now in refined cashmere, and a modernized Woolrich Arctic Parka, a piece historically linked to Admiral Richard E. Byrd’s pioneering American expeditions to the Antarctic.

Fall 2024’s Heritage Collection sees a reimagination of traditional field clothing into pieces suited for the contemporary sartorialist. Standout items include The Military Trench with a merino shearling lining and a creamy white leather exterior, edgy Quilted Down Hoods for cold weather, and The Marled Cable Knit, a fisherman’s sweater reenvisioned in a salt-and-pepper hue with a cowl neck. Woolrich’s signature plaids are reinterpreted in Cashmere Overshirts with coordinating shorts and ties, while classic base layers like Henleys, Turtlenecks, and Long Johns receive an upgrade in Italian cashmere yarn.

On the other hand, the Technical line blends high-performance materials with Snyder’s sartorial finesse, designed for both the ardent outdoorsman and the urbanite who incorporates field clothing into their distinct style. The collection includes The Birch Parka, featuring a shimmering, drip-dyed nylon exterior that mimics a birch forest, and The Ripstop Parka in Bright Olive, boasting a 750 down fill power for lightweight warmth. The Technical line also introduces The Ripstop Parachute Pant in Italian nylon and Alpine Boots that combine functionality with luxury through shearling interiors and suede or leather exteriors.

Todd Snyder expresses his excitement for the Technical line, emphasizing the appeal of designing garments that withstand outdoor demands while serving as statement pieces in urban wardrobes.

The Black Label Collection by Woolrich, designed by Todd Snyder, will be available for purchase in Fall 2024 at Woolrich stores worldwide and Todd Snyder stores in the United States.