in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Elliott Reeder & Ben Sherrell by Nick Andrews

Craig Andrew James styles the latest story, photographed by Nick Andrews

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES models Elliott Reeder and Ben Sherrell, represented by Supa Management, are lensed by Nick AndrewsIn charge of the styling is Craig Andrew James while the grooming is done by Connor James Scanlon

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For this session Elliott and Ben are wearing selected pieces from Lanvin, Ron Dorff, Dsquared2, Gucci, Nanushka, Loewe, Loro Piana, Mr P., New Balance, Boss, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Golden Bear.

Sweatshirt LOEWE at MR PORTER/MRPORTER.COM, Shirt LORO PIANA, Shorts MR P. at MR PORTER/MRPORTER.COM, Trainers NEW BALANCE
full look DSQUARED2
full look LANVIN
Bomber Jacket GOLDEN BEAR at MR PORTER/MRPORTER.COM, Shorts RON DORFF
full look DOLCE & GABBANA
Vest DSQUARED2, Underwear DSQUARED2, Cowboy Boots VINTAGE
full look MOSCHINO
full look NANUSHKA
full look BOSS
Vest LOEWE at MR PORTER/MRPORTER.COM, Jeans LOEWE at MR PORTER/MRPORTER.COM, Trainers NEW BALANCE

Styling CRAIG ANDREW JAMES – @craigandrewjames
Photography NICK ANDREWS – @lensaction
Grooming CONNOR JAMES SCANLON – @hairby_connor
Models ELLIOTT REEDER and BEN SHERRELL at SUPA – @elliottreeder @bensherrell_ @supamodelmanagement

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLEPortfolio updates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Woolrich Black Label

Woolrich Launches Black Label Collection designed by Todd Snyder
Woolrich Fall Winter 2024

Redefining Outdoor Style: Woolrich Fall Winter 2024 Collection