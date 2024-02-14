Ungaro Men Fall Winter 2024 Collection

Maison Emanuel Ungaro released it’s Men Fall-Winter 2024 collection envisioned by Philippe Paubert for the contemporary urban man. This collection is meant to celebrate freedom, seduction, and audacity, challenging conventional masculine fashion norms. Emphasizing dynamic silhouettes crafted from knitted fabrics, each garment is designed to move with the wearer, with a sense of fluidity and ease. Graphic elements, mysterious dots, and elegant foliage prints further add to this fluidity, with added watercolor techniques and pattern overlays.

Material selection plays a big role in this collection, juxtaposing raw, rustic textures with traditional menswear fabrics. From 3D textures to engineered cables, the collection includes a diverse range of tactile experiences. The color palette of the Fall-Winter 2024 collection is a spectrum of grey hues, complemented by warm tones of gingerbread and a selection of natural and muted shades such as ivory, cedar, ebony, clay, and mushroom beige. Accents of purples, curcuma yellow, mulberry, and nocturnal hues add depth to the overall aesthetic. In addition to the apparel, the footwear lineup for FW24 presents us with leather derbies and nubuck boots, as well as colorful sneakers.

See the whole collection in the Gallery below: