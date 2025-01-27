ZARA and Samuel Ross Launch SR_A Capsule Collection

Samuel Ross has joined forces with ZARA to debut SR_A engineered by ZARA: Edition 1. This highly anticipated menswear capsule blends Ross’s multidisciplinary design ethos with ZARA’s global accessibility. Presented through site-specific installations in Paris and New York, the collection marks the first chapter of an ongoing collaboration that promises to redefine the intersection of art, fashion, and culture.

The collection reflects Ross’s ability to weave historical and futuristic inspirations into garments designed for modern life. Enveloping outerwear in naturally finished fabrics and exaggerated silhouettes offers both physical and psychological refuge—a response to the overwhelming noise of the 21st century. Details like hood designs for introspection or insulation and trapper hats in faux fur underscore the collection’s focus on functionality paired with artistry.

Ross’s approach to footwear and accessories continues this balance of practicality and elegance. Hefty sandals featuring Japanese shiso stitching and a sleek, minimalist runner silhouette lend the collection a sense of grounded versatility. Bags crafted from overdyed cotton with velcro closures are a study in functional beauty, while the outerwear’s protective volume creates a sanctuary for refined, unorthodox ready-to-wear pieces.

At the heart of the collection is Ross’s intention to craft garments that navigate the duality of work and play, cultural exploration, and personal expression. “These are clothes for navigating cultural spaces and spaces of work and play, as well as moving between them,” Ross explains. This vision translates into a wardrobe that is both utilitarian and sophisticated, embracing the tension between youth culture and the broader cultural zeitgeist.

SR_A engineered by ZARA pushes the boundaries of contemporary classicism, introducing a fresh, bracingly clear perspective to the crowded landscape of menswear. Ross describes the capsule as “special artist’s editions,” reflecting the atelier’s dedication to craftsmanship while making his aesthetic accessible to a global audience. It’s a bold attempt to expand his message and attitude through pieces that are as adaptable as they are intentional.

Launching February 6 alongside a campaign shot by Gabriel Moses, this first chapter signals a powerful beginning for the partnership between Ross and ZARA. With its fusion of artistry, culture, and functionality, SR_A engineered by ZARA is a manifesto for navigating the complexities of modern life with style and purpose.