UNDERCOVER Presents Fall Winter 2025.26 “Interface”

UNDERCOVER Fall Winter 2025.26 collection, “Interface,” redefines the relationship between fashion, music, and art. Creative Director Jun Takahashi draws from the experimental sounds of 1970s-80s electronic rock bands from Germany and France, such as Faust, Heldon, Dieter Moebius, and Conrad Schnitzler. Known for their groundbreaking work in merging rock and electronic music, these artists set the tone for a collection that merges nostalgic rebellion with futuristic ideals. The collection further incorporates the surreal artistry of Josep Baqué, whose imaginative creatures infuse the designs with a sense of the otherworldly.

Music lies at the core of “Interface,” with Takahashi referencing the experimental ethos of an era where electronic and rock music collided to create something groundbreaking. These sounds, unconventional yet layered, are mirrored in the designs, which juxtapose structure with raw energy. The imagined wearer is part of a futuristic tribe, embodying a combination of punk defiance and sophisticated individuality.

The collection channels the punk-to-new wave movements of 1970s and 1980s Europe, crafting a wardrobe that captures the tension between decadence and innovation. This aesthetic is reflected in the collection’s construction, which feels both gritty and refined, reminiscent of the underground energy that defined the era.

Jun Takahashi brings Josep Baqué’s fantastical creatures into the fold, using his intricate depictions as a visual and conceptual anchor. Baqué’s work, known for mixing human and animal characteristics, appears through graphic prints, textured surfaces, and sculptural designs. The influence extends to silhouettes that feel almost mythical, creating garments that evoke mystery and intrigue.

Baqué’s art transforms the collection into more than clothing, it becomes a narrative of a surreal, futuristic world. From detailed prints to bold embellishments, his imaginative forms elevate the collection’s storytelling, making each piece a statement of creativity and exploration.

The collection balances a punk-inspired edge with futuristic undertones. Tailored coats with unconventional cuts, layered outerwear, and intricate knitwear reflect the experimental nature of the collection’s inspirations. Metallic finishes, textured fabrics, and bold graphic patterns add a layer of dynamism to the designs, creating a wardrobe that feels avant-garde yet wearable.

The color palette reflects the industrial grit of the era, with deep blacks, steel greys, and muted browns contrasted by flashes of neon green, rust, and metallic silver. These shades evoke the raw energy of underground music scenes while looking ahead to a futuristic aesthetic.

Accessories in “Interface” echo the collection’s tribal and artistic influences. Angular jewelry inspired by Josep Baqué’s creatures introduces sculptural elements, while footwear ranges from sleek sneakers to bold, structured boots, each piece reflecting the futuristic vision of the collection. Metallic hardware and reflective accents further emphasize the experimental ethos of UNDERCOVER’s designs.