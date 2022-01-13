Discover LOUIS VUITTON Aerogram Collection by Virgil Abloh

Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON presented Aerogram men’s leather goods collection that merges the heritage of travel with modernity, and brings pieces that epitomize craftsmanship and nomadism. The collection explores everyday elegance with sharp lines and modern detailing. Launched last year, Louis Vuitton’s Aerogram collection was inspired by the aerogram, a folded sheet of paper that acts as both a letter and a stamped envelope. This year’s collection brings three new colours, as well as a new model The Messenger Voyage. Fashion photographer Thurstan Redding captured the campaign featuring top models Fernando Cabral, Kohei Takabatake, Leon Dame, and Valentin Caron. In charge of styling was Helena Tejedor, with creative direction from Lucie Matussiere, and movement direction by Eric Christison. Beauty is work of hair stylist Louis Ghewy, and makeup artist Christine Corbel.

“Exceptionally supple thanks to a unique process carried out in Louis Vuitton’s workshops, the grained calfskin boasts new plain grey, bright orange and midnight blue colours: the shoulder strap, embossed logo and luggage tag are all coordinated in the same tone to create a sophisticated and uncompromising piece, ready to add an edge to any outfit. Some edges are bias cut, a distinctive feature of the collection that echoes the shape of the envelope.

This season, the essential Messenger bags, backpacks, Keepall bags and pouches are joined by a new model, both practical and utterly contemporary. The Messenger Voyage, inspired by the now iconic Pochette Voyage, meets all the requirements of modern travel. It is capable of carrying any business essentials and offers an adjustable shoulder strap, a zipped front pocket and a customisable card holder. On each of the pieces, the embossed leather label is a nod to the stamp, embodying the longing for an elsewhere in a collection designed as the epitome of on-the-move urban style.” – From Louis Vuitton