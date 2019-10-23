LOOKBOOK: ISSEY MIYAKE MEN Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Discover ISSEY MIYAKE MEN‘s Spring Summer 2020 Blooming Days collection, inspired by flora that we find in our surroundings in everyday lives, presented with brand’s latest lookbook captured by fashion photographer Charles Fréger.

This season, Issey Miyake Men presents a bright collection that was inspired by flora – trees, flowers, and herbs – that we find in our surroundings and enrich our daily lives. The collection proposes a relaxed style that takes its palette from the true colors of nature against the backdrop of life in the city. – from Issey Miyake

The collection features a relaxed style, with palette from the true colors of nature against the backdrop of city life.

See more looks from Issey Miyake Men‘s SS20 collection:

Courtesy of © ISSEY MIYAKE INC / Photo by Charles Fréger