Kohei Takabatake Models BALLY Autumn Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand BALLY presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection with a lookbook starring top model Kohei Takabatake lensed by photographer Marco Imperatore. In charge of styling was Emil Rebek, with art direction from Virtue. Beauty is work of hair stylist Pierpaolo Lai, and makeup artist Arianna Campa. The collection elevates form and function, and explores comfort and self-expression.

“Drawing from the season’s theme of timelessness and comfort, destructured wool jersey blazers and trousers are designed for a relaxed fit. Tonal leather details are juxtaposed with cashmere crewnecks and coats, and soft-padded leather scarves and outerwear. Denim-effect cotton wool coats with contrast Heritage Red lining are paired alongside leather- crafted, straight-leg trousers. Wool jersey brings a soft, utilitarian comfort in a hemp – colored jacket and wide-leg trousers, worn with zip-up cotton sweatshirts. Shearling jackets in Oceania boast a nappa finishing effect inside. Loose-fitting wool shirtsand fabric trousers signal ease, while eco -nylon Alpine camo bombers and cargo trousers create a uniform head-to-toe look; an eco-padded leather parka sees a detachable, tonal shearling vest.” – from Bally