MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Divergence by Kyle Sven

The handsome Mason Heaven at PRM London stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Divergence captured by fashion photographer Kyle Sven. In charge of styling was Freya Monro Morrison, with set design from Set Sisters. Beauty is work of hair stylist Christabel Legrand, and makeup artist Meagan Louise.

For the story Mason is wearing selected pieces from Marni, Dries Van Noten, Jean Paul Gaultier x Y Project, Holzweiler, Saint Laurent, Saul Nash, CDLP, Balenciaga, Kusikohc, Gramicci, Feather Pendants, Walter Van Beirendonck, Rick Owens, Christopher Kane, and Stussy.

