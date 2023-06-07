in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, PRM London

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Divergence by Kyle Sven

Photographer Kyle Sven and stylist Freya Monro Morrison team up for our latest exclusive story

Kyle Sven

The handsome Mason Heaven at PRM London stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Divergence captured by fashion photographer Kyle Sven. In charge of styling was Freya Monro Morrison, with set design from Set Sisters. Beauty is work of hair stylist Christabel Legrand, and makeup artist Meagan Louise.

For the story Mason is wearing selected pieces from Marni, Dries Van Noten, Jean Paul Gaultier x Y Project, Holzweiler, Saint Laurent, Saul Nash, CDLP, Balenciaga, Kusikohc, Gramicci, Feather Pendants, Walter Van Beirendonck, Rick Owens, Christopher Kane, and Stussy.

Kyle Sven
Top Stussy / Balaclava Stylist’s Own
Kyle Sven
Trousers Walter Van Beirendonck / Boots Rick Owens / Sunglasses Christopher Kane
Kyle Sven
Top & Sweater Saul Nash / Shorts CDLP / Shoes Vintage / Sunglasses Balenciaga
Mason Heaven
Jacket Stylist’s Own / Top Saul Nash / Sunglasses Balenciaga
Mason Heaven
Top Kusikohc / Trousers Gramicci / Rings Feather Pendants / Shoes Vintage
Mason Heaven
Jacket Vintage / Trousers Marni
Mason Heaven
Top Vintage / Shorts Dries Van Noten
Mason Heaven
Top Jean Paul Gaultier x Y Project / Trousers Holzweiler / Shoes Saint Laurent
Mason Heaven
Jacket Vintage

Photographer Kyle Sven @_Kylesven
Stylist Freya Monro Morrison
Set Designer Set Sisters
Hair Stylist Christabel Legrand
Makeup Artist Meagan Louise
Model Mason Heaven at PRM London

