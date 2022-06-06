in Lookbooks, Menswear, MINT Management, Premium Models, Spring Summer 2022, Uno Models, Why Not Models, ZARA

Discover ZARA X JAVIER MEDINA Capsule Collection

Model Duncan Yair poses in looks from Zara x Javier Medina Collection

ZARA X JAVIER MEDINA
©ZARA, Photography by David Luraschi

Spanish brand ZARA teams up with artist Javier Medina for a capsule collection that was inspired by the wardrobe Medina wears in his studio. The collection fuses worker pieces with vibrant colors, summery prints, and playful stripes. Photographer David Luraschi captured ZARA X JAVIER MEDINAROOTS‘ lookbook featuring the handsome Duncan Yair. In charge of styling was Giovanni Dario Laudicina, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artists Beatriz Matallana and Léo Pereira.

ZARA X JAVIER MEDINA
©ZARA, Photography by David Luraschi
ZARA X JAVIER MEDINA
©ZARA, Photography by David Luraschi
Duncan Yair
©ZARA, Photography by David Luraschi
Duncan Yair
©ZARA, Photography by David Luraschi
Duncan Yair
©ZARA, Photography by David Luraschi

