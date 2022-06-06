Discover ZARA X JAVIER MEDINA Capsule Collection

Spanish brand ZARA teams up with artist Javier Medina for a capsule collection that was inspired by the wardrobe Medina wears in his studio. The collection fuses worker pieces with vibrant colors, summery prints, and playful stripes. Photographer David Luraschi captured ZARA X JAVIER MEDINA ‘ROOTS‘ lookbook featuring the handsome Duncan Yair. In charge of styling was Giovanni Dario Laudicina, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artists Beatriz Matallana and Léo Pereira.