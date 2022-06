INTO1‘s Mika Hashizume takes the cover story of Grazia China Magazine‘s latest edition captured by fashion photographer Huainan Li. In charge of styling was Wu Zhuoxin, with beauty from makeup artist Yin Xi. For the session Mika is wearing selected looks from 1 Moncler JW Anderson.

Photography © Huainan Li for Grazia China, for more visit chinagrazia.com