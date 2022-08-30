ZEGNA – TRIPLE STITCH FW22

Zegna has gone through countless transformations in the last decade, yet what the label went back to is the Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori. We have seen multiple editions of Zegna’s strategy in the past 10 years, from Z Zegna, to the Ermenegidlo Zegna Couture under the power design Stefano Pilatti, to the current director even leaving Zegna entirely.

With the newly refocused strategy Ermenegildo Zegna is going now under ZEGNA, pushing it’s multiple collections under one helm. The iconic fashion brand is also intent to further develop it’s patented sneaker design the much talked about Zegna Triple Stitch™ Sneaker.

“Every road and every path at ZEGNA starts from and leads to Oasi Zegna, home of our values. This season, the iconic Triple Stitch™ Sneaker continues to accomplish all the needs of a versatile everyday shoe celebrated for its softness, lightness and remarkably flexible construction. Designed for any outfit or occasion, the Triple Stitch™ Sneaker defines multifunctional wearability and is the perfect partner to a diverse range of Luxury Leisurewear from Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection” shares Zegna public relation team.

Zegna team is working tirelessly on establishing new paths for the Italian Fashion house. Last week the announcement took brand to a massive partnership. A special deal made with Zegna and Real Madrid football club. Opening a multitude of possibilities for the fashion house.

“An essential footwear style and a global success of the Maison, for anytime and anywhere, this season the Triple Stitch™ Sneaker is reimagined in new colours and materials, ranging from rich grained leather to canvas and plush suede. Each new iteration of the sophisticated shoe continues to showcase the brand’s signature triple crossing-elastic detail for an easy slip-on fit, while bringing to mind the look of three hand-stitches traditionally featured on tailored jackets to symbolize and honour ZEGNA’s heritage and craftsmanship.” adds ZEGNA representative talking about the Fall Winter 2022 Zegna Triple stich launch.

Discover Zegna Fall Winter 2022 runway collection in all the looks.