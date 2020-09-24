MFW: N21 Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Collection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Alessandro Dell’Acqua has presented a limited runway view of the menswear collection yesterday as part of the Milano Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021. Dell’Acqua has joined a slew of Milanese designers presenting both mens and womens collections this September.

With COVID19 restrictions N21 team while deciding to go through with a runway show at their headquarters has invited a significantly smaller number of industry guests. Alessandro Dell’Acqua shared after the runway show:

More and more urgently I seem to feel the need to explore the possibility of establishing a new vision for the fashion industry: the timetables, the seasons, the trends must give way to the creation of a new type of storytelling. I used fabrics, shapes and colors to attain clothes able to hold meanings which, as in the case of words, contribute in forming a language that women and men can share. I believe that just as jackets and pants, suits and sweaters can find a place equally in male and female wardrobes all while maintaining specific distinctions, so the language of men must necessarily become inclusive, accepting of diversity. In this sense, clothes are words in a vocabulary that becomes increasingly more inclusive and communal in building a comprehensible language that both sexes can similarly use. I’m convinced that in today’s world this is the most urgent challenge for people in the fashion business. For me in particular, it is the starting point for any and every further welcome change.

