LOOKBOOK: CANALI Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Fashion brand CANALI presented the Spring Summer 2021 collection that traces the path of an adventure – an imaginary journey of self-discovery, and it embraces style, inventiveness and passion. Canali 1934 renewed the tradition and reinterpreted iconic pieces of the brand – raincoats and trenches. It combines formality and elegance with comfort. The Black Edition has a modern and dynamic approach, evoking a sense of adventure and performance. With the Exclusive segment, Canali research into details, materials and finishings, bringing the elegance forward. Canali man is free spirited, passionate, and romantic.

“Canali1934 starts the journey of rediscovery within masculine tradition, with the purpose of constructing a smart wardrobe, in which reversibility and functionality animate outfits that are perfect for an urban safari. The set is a cosmopolitan metropolis in which garments are versatile and interchangeable in terms of use and function. The new Shacket is born, a hybrid garment in which shirt and jacket converge to create the very essence of casual for the new decade, perfect for a video conference from home, a stroll down town or a meeting at the office. A jacket created with a drapery fabric, modelled according to the most refined and innovative sartorial art but without any internal support, seamlessly combining formality and elegance with the utmost comfort.

Outerwear items convey the adventurous spirit of a young and modern explorer who cannot do without an item as fundamental as the nylon trekking backpack. Inner trims made of multicolour rope are a distinctive feature of bombers and parkas. The practical and essential shapes, materials like ripstop and technical wool, matched with the use of velcro in these items express a sense of permanent adventure.

Suits are truly Dandy and exalt stylistic elements of high-end sartorial tradition: jackets feature ample lapels enriched with pick stitching and hand embroidered eyelets, shoulders are characterised by classic volumes and ruffled armholes, synonymous with the great mastery of Canali tailors; the inner canvas is lightweight and comfortable. Numerous inner and outer sartorial details enrich these suits which are perfect for an aware man who is not afraid to express his own personality. A man who matches his suit with a bowling collar shirt, available in botanical prints or pure white, evoking a relaxed and refined look that will not go unnoticed.” – from Canali