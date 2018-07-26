How to Use Social Media to Break into the Modeling Scene

Starting out as a model is often considered the most difficult part of starting a career in this industry. While there are more opportunities to get into the modeling scene as a male model, there are also more challenges to overcome along the way.

Fortunately, you now have the internet on your side. Thanks to social media platforms like Instagram, getting recognized for your looks and talent is a lot easier to do. To help you break into the modeling scene, here are some of the best tips from male supermodels and industry experts.

Read more after the jump:

Understand Your Persona

Social media is all about consistency. You want to establish a strong online persona that is not only interesting but also consistent in many ways. For example, you can start by choosing a tone that you like and using the same tone – or a similar color scheme – when posting photos on Instagram. You will end up with a neat and attractive feed that will attract a lot of scouts and agents as well as fans and followers.

Consistency is also a good thing when it comes to your online presence in general. What are the characters you want to convey to the audience? How do you want to be seen? Having that ability to shape your online persona the way you want to portray yourself as a model is a huge resource you must use wisely.

Lastly, your online persona is also your marketing tool. The more you are known online and the more followers you have on social media, the more opportunities you will have in return. Today, talent agents and scouts regularly explore the social media landscape to find new talent. Social media (and the internet in general) is where you want to be when you are just getting started.

Show Range

Speaking of consistency, it is also important to find a segment you are comfortable with the most. This is a process that takes time; you don’t always have the ability to pick a particular type of modeling when you are just getting started. As you work on more projects, however, you will find that sweet spot of modeling work that you really like.

To jumpstart the process of finding that perfect type of modeling work, develop a portfolio that really shows your range. You can, for instance, add a series of casual photos wearing high-end items like a Saint Laurent T-shirt alongside the more formal shots. You can even use different products of the same brand to amplify your portfolio further.

Sticking with Saint Laurent as an example, the fashion line has a wide range of items for men, ranging from casual T-shirts to cool jackets and comfortable hoodies. These Saint Laurent products are widely available online and the brand’s catalog is rather extensive. Take a closer look at the catalog and you can identify the right pieces to wear for a remarkable portfolio.

Work with the Right Agent

David Gandy, one of the best models in the industry, stresses the importance of working with the right agent, especially when you are just getting started. You need to work with an agency or an agent that you are fully comfortable with to have a bright career ahead.

“The agency you choose has a huge, huge importance because you have to work with these people every day.”

It is true that there are a lot of successful modeling agencies that can help you land big projects and more clients, but those big projects would not matter when you spend most of the time not enjoying your work as a model. Modeling is 70% passion and 30% hard work, so find people you love working with and let your passion shine.

Start!

Just start. Don’t worry too much about the challenges you will come across as you venture into the world of professional modeling. Don’t even worry about the mistakes you will eventually make along the way; yes, you will make mistakes. Don’t let those things stop you from making the first step.

After all, you have a lot of resources on your side. You have the internet and social media helping you gain the recognition you need to get started. There are more agencies actively looking for models and talent as demand for professional male models grows.

You also have plenty of resources to learn from, including MMSCENE. This site is filled with news and articles about fashion, the latest modeling gigs, and supermodels like David sharing his insights and personal experiences. The resources available on this site allows you to look into the industry itself, giving you more chances to prepare yourself.

All you need to do now is make a start. Take that first step, develop an online persona, create a strong portfolio, and venture into the world of male modeling right away.

Images by Pat Supsiri for MMSCENE