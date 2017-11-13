Up and comer Jari Lievens at IMG Models Sydney teams up with fashion photographer Pat Supsiri for the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s #19 edition. In charge of hair styling and grooming was beauty artist Annabel Barton.

OUT NOW IN PRINT & DIGITAL

Jari is also represented by ELITE Models in Milano, PMA in Hamburg as well as his mother agency ULLA Models in Brussels and Amsterdam.

For Where The Streets Have No Name story stylist Andrew Hainsworth selected looks from top brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, Giorgio Armani, Bally, Paul Smith, and Emporio Armani. Discover more of the session bellow:





Model: Jari Lievens at IMG Models Sydney

Grooming and Hair Stylist: Annabel Barton

Stylist: Andrew Hainsworth

Photographer: Pat Supsiri – @patsupsiri

Missed any of our previous issues? Check out MMSCENE magazine print and web store.