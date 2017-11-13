Rising Star JARI LIEVENS Stars in MMSCENE Magazine
Up and comer Jari Lievens at IMG Models Sydney teams up with fashion photographer Pat Supsiri for the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s #19 edition. In charge of hair styling and grooming was beauty artist Annabel Barton.
For Where The Streets Have No Name story stylist Andrew Hainsworth selected looks from top brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, Giorgio Armani, Bally, Paul Smith, and Emporio Armani. Discover more of the session bellow:
Model: Jari Lievens at IMG Models Sydney
Grooming and Hair Stylist: Annabel Barton
Stylist: Andrew Hainsworth
Photographer: Pat Supsiri – @patsupsiri
