Yassine Rahal is the Face of Missoni Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

Discover Missoni‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 menswear campaign featuring the handsome French model Yassine Rahal lensed by fashion photographer Harley Weir. In charge of creative direction was Angela Missoni, with art direction from Giovanni Bianco, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis. Styling is work of Vanessa Reid, with beauty from hair stylist Gary Gill, and makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver.

“A gallery of silhouetted figures, graphic poses, and soaring identities that are iconic, unique and inimitable. A convergence of body and garment, personality and style identity. It is an invitation to compose, superimpose, and deliberately interpret the extraordinary craftsmanship, finishings, and details of a collection rich in creations and variations; shades and patterns; weights and textures.“





