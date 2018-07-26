Lefties Fall Winter 2018.19 by Enric Galceran

Fashion photographer Enric Galceran captured Lefties‘ Fall Winter 2018.19 campaign featuring models Erik van Gils, Justin Eric Martin, Rachide Embalo, and Serge Rigvava. In charge of styling was Bojan Mijatovc with beauty from Esther Zaragoza and Veronica Garcia.





