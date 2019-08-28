Is Vaping a New Style Accessory?



In the contemporary world, men want to look good just like women. One of the best ways to do this is to dress fashionably, look good, and put on trendy outfits. But, apart from doing this, men that follow fashion trends are investing in quality vaping devices. There are many nicotine replacement products in the market. However, vaping devices have taken the market by storm. Vaping started as a smoking alternative. It evolved into a hobby and now it’s a lifestyle. Vaping is now a new style accessory. Vaping devices are available in different sizes and designs. There are vape shops that sell vaping accessories, devices, and liquids.

Read more after the jump:

People are pulling out expensive vape pens and vaping in public as a way to make a style and fashion statement. Many celebrities have switched from smoking to vaping. These include Samuel L. Jackson, Charlie Sheen, Johnny Depp, Bruno Mars, Simon Cowell, Ronnie Wood, Trace Cyrus, Tom Hardy, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Pewdiepie. These do not hesitate to pull out and use their vapes even during award ceremonies.

This might seem like a marketing gimmick but it’s not. A major reason why people are investing in quality best vape mod by vapingdaily is its health. Since e-cigarettes appeared in the market, people have been switching from smoking to vaping. Their goal is to avoid the hazards of traditional smoking. Unlike traditional cigarettes, vapes do not produce smoke. They produce vapor which is inhaled by the user. This eliminates hazardous substances like the tar that is ingested when a person smokes a traditional cigarette. But, electronic cigarettes have evolved into style accessories.

Stylish and Modern

The peak of the popularity of electronic cigarettes was 2016. However, these devices were in the market since 2006. It’s after ten years that they attracted the attention of most users. The current market is flooded with stylish vape mods, pen-style vaporizers, and cig-a-likes.

The majority of the people using these devices are millennials. These consumers are generally into electronic devices. They are interested in modern technology. They want fashionable, high-tech gadgets. Therefore, manufacturers of vapes have come up with stylish, modern, and desirable gadgets that suit their target market.

But, even more, mature individuals are enjoying vaping. Some individuals in their 40-something have been spotted with vaping devices instead of traditional cigarettes.

Luxurious Look

The main reason to use an electronic cigarette is to enjoy the quality vapor. People are using these devices to enjoy a more satisfying experience and manufacturers of these devices know this. However, they know some users want to make a statement with their devices. As such, they stuff these devices with more features. Some of these features include long-lasting batteries and advanced OLED.

But, in addition to these features, they have focused on the devices’ exterior. They have come up with stylish designs to give these devices a more refined look. Some of the vaping devices in the current market have a truly posh look. People are using such devices to underline their individuality.

If you value elegance, you will go for a rose-gold vape pen with a diamond shape. A person that values art will go for a small vape mod whose body has catchy illustrations. You can show off your status with the noble material of the device such as stabilized wood or marble.



Matching Your Outfit

Research has shown that color is a stimulus that people consider when it comes to aesthetics. Clothing indeed forms the largest part of any outfit. However, accessories are not of lesser importance. Accessories and clothing can play equal roles. That’s because they tend to work together in creating an ensemble. This ensemble is what expresses the personality and style of an individual.

When you incorporate a vape pen in an outfit, you bring out your personality and style better. Some vapers have invested in multiple devices. They carry or use different devices when wearing certain outfits.

If you love monochrome looks, there are vaping devices with more than one color to choose from. Vaping devices can come in any color. You can have a device painted in white, black, gold, silver, neon green, or purple.

There are also more compact vapes that look like flash disks. These are easy to carry in the pocket of your jacket and you can reach for them anytime with ease.

The Vape Culture

Vaping is a popular trend. It’s a popular culture that many people want to be associated with. And, how can a person that vape be identified unless they have a vape device? Members of the vaping community know each other by slang words and vape devices. Terms like French Drag, Ghost Draw, Shark Bends, and Bowtie Split have meaning in the community of vapers. They are vape tricks’ names.

Another distinctive feature of this culture is putting on vape clothing. Some vapers demonstrate hobbies or their lifestyle with their dress. In addition to having a box mod vape, you can identify yourself with a street-wear style. This is a trendy style. Hoodies, baseball caps, and t-shirts are also common items. These tend to make the “Vapor King” statement. Apart from clothing, you can carry key chains or stickers to tell people that you are pro-vaping.

Healthy Habits

Using a vaping device instead of smoking gives people the impression that you are a gentleman that embraces healthy habits. Today, you will be frowned at for lighting up a cigarette in a public place. Most people would rather see you use a vaping device than smoke a traditional cigarette. Most people in contemporary society are caught up in the healthy lifestyle mentality. Since evidence shows that vaping is safer than smoking, go for a potentially healthy alternative and you will most likely make a fashion and style statement.

The Bottom Line

Vaping is a new style and fashion accessory. Ordinary people and celebrities are investing in vaping devices to make fashion and style statements everywhere they go. The current market has many vaping devices in different shapes, sizes, and colors. Invest in the best vape mod to always make a style and fashion statement with ease.