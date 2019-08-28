Fernando Cabral and promising new face Tommy Vanden Meerssche take H&M Fall Winter 2019 campaign shoot. In charge of the photography was fashion photographer Christian MacDonald.

Selecting key pieces rounding up men’s essentials for the season was Fashion Stylist Lisa Lindqwister who in addition to working regularly on H&M’s campaign and photo project is also a Fashion Editor at ELLE Sweden.

Tommy Vanden Meerssche is a new breakthrough star whose mother agency is REBEL MANAGEMENT in Antwerp. During the Spring Summer 2020 runway season Tommy walked runways for Dior by Kim Jones, Tod’s, Dsquared2, Etro, Jacquemus, Maison Kitsune, Emporio Armani, Neli Barrett and Qasimi to name a few.

MMSCENE cover star Supermodel Fernando Cabral was featured on MMSCENE Cover print edition in November 2018 edition with a shoot and exclusive interview. Fernando is represented by Marily Agency in Paris, Wilhelmina Models in New York, Elite Models in Copenghagen, Next Models in Milan and London, MP in Stockholm and TWO Management in Los Angeles to name a few.

Scroll down for more of the shoot and discover H&M Fall Winter 2019 essential menswear pieces:



Photo © Christian Macdonald courtesy of H&M



Photo © Christian Macdonald courtesy of H&M



Photo © Christian Macdonald courtesy of H&M



Photo © Christian Macdonald courtesy of H&M



Photo © Christian Macdonald courtesy of H&M



Photo © Christian Macdonald courtesy of H&M



Photo © Christian Macdonald courtesy of H&M

Photographer Christian MacDonald at MAP Ltd

Fashion Stylist Lisa Lindqwister

Hair Stylist James Pecis

Makeup Artist Petros Petrohilos

Casting Director Alexandra Sandberg

Models Felice Noordhoff, Fernando Cabral, Hoyeon Jung, Tommy Vanden Meerssche