Packing for a Couple’s Vacation: 4 Fashion Tips

Are you planning to take a vacation with your significant other? Whether you’re heading to Miami or San Diego, we have some fashion tips to help you prepare for your trip. Here are 4 fashion tips to keep in mind for your next couple’s trip.

Bring the Right Accessories

When packing for your trip, there are several accessories you’ll want to bring.

No one wants to carry around a massive bag everywhere when they’re on vacation. This is especially true if you’re going to a beach, amusement park, zoo, national park, or anywhere else where you’ll be doing a lot of walking. Choosing a more functional piece such as a designer belt bag or a wristlet can make it convenient to carry your necessities.

If you’re planning a beach vacation, you’ll also want to pack a beach bag for your trip. You can use it to carry your sunscreen, towel, wallet, and other essentials.

You’ll want to pack sunglasses to keep your eyes protected from the sun. When choosing sunglasses, make sure they’re polarized and offer complete protection from harmful UV rays.

It’s also important to pack hats, especially if you’re going to be hitting up the beach. Make sure you pack a baseball hat, cowboy hat or any other hat of your choosing to keep your head protected from the sun. This is especially important if you have a receding hairline.

Pack a Bathing Suit

Whether you’re hitting up the beaches of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina or simply taking a trip to a hotel with a pool, you’ll probably want to pack a bathing suit.

Choose a pair of swim trunks (or a speedo, if you’re daring). To become the ultimate beach power couple, consider coordinating your bathing suit with your significant other’s suit.

Don’t forget to pack some beach towels for your vacation, too. While you’ll probably want to sport a cool towel, be sure to also keep function in mind. Microfiber towels are not only trendy but a great option as well, because they prevent sand from sticking on them.

Plan for Nights Out

If you know exactly what you will be doing for your evenings ahead, you can plan your what you will need to pack accordingly. Whether you’re going to upscale restaurants, bars, or clubs while you’re on vacation, it’s essential to dress for the occasion.

Be sure to pack a suit and tie and other nice clothing pieces, such as a button-down or polo shirt and a nice pair of trousers that can be worn for nice outings. Having the right clothing for your evenings out will take one more thing off your plate.

Remember to Pack Activewear

Are you planning to get in some exercise during your couple’s trip? Maybe you’re planning to hit up the gym together. Or maybe you have some fun couple’s activities planned, such as running, hiking, bicycling, mountain climbing, or another type of outdoor activity.

No matter what the case may be, it’s important to pack activewear. Be sure to pack shorts, leggings or joggers, as well as a tank top, fitted t-shirt or hoodie depending on the time of year and the weather. Don’t forget to pack a comfortable pair of sneakers.

If you’re going to be doing any water sports, be sure to bring a sporty bathing suit and/or board shorts for the occasion.

No matter where you and your significant other are traveling, it’s important to put some thought into the clothes and accessories you pack. Following these fashion tips will help ensure you’re spending your vacation in both comfort and style.