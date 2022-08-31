Vacation Beauty Tips: How to Get Ready for Your Beach Vacation!

There’s a special kind of pressure that comes with getting ready for your beach vacation. Perhaps it’s because on other vacations you can throw on your trusty old hoodie and jeans combo and pass as perfectly acceptable. But, when you’re only going to be seeing other extremely attractive people in swimsuits for the next few days, things get a little more tricky. A beach vacation requires an excellent level of preparation if you want to maintain some sense of confidence when you look in the mirror after getting dressed. Fortunately, we have just the right amount of insider information on how to get ready for your beach vacation! From packing lists to beauty tips, check out our ultimate guide on how to get ready for your beach vacation so that you can appear confident and cool in front of all those beautiful people.

Packing List

First things first—you’re going to need to pack. And by packing, we mean you’re going to need to make a list so you don’t forget anything. To make sure you don’t forget a thing on your beach vacation packing list, use this handy guide below to make sure you have everything you need to get ready for your beach vacation.

Beachwear – It goes without saying that you’re going to need some new beachwear. We recommend investing in a few different bikinis for the trip for a little extra fun! Just make sure whatever you pack is a step up from what you might normally wear to the beach. For guys, make sure you have a few extra pairs of board shorts or swim trunks to switch up your look throughout the day. –

Accessories – For accessories, make sure you have plenty of sunscreen to protect your skin while you’re at the beach. If you want to get the best coverage, we recommend going with an SPF of at least 50 or higher. You should also pack a nice beach bag to take with you if you want to bring anything with you to the beach. –

Beach Bag – You’ll also need a good beach bag to carry around your sunscreen, accessories, and any other necessities you may want to take with you to the beach. Make sure it’s large enough to hold everything you need but also easy to carry around on your shoulder if you plan on taking it with you.

Clothing – You’re going to need to pack a few pieces of clothing to get ready for your beach vacation. At a minimum, we recommend packing a couple of bathing suits, a handful of pairs of board shorts, a couple of pairs of jeans, some t-shirts, and other accessories like hats and sunglasses.

Accessories – Accessories like hats and sunnies are a great way to add a little extra flare to your beach vacation look while still keeping it stylish and classy. They’ll also help protect your face from the sun, which is essential if you don’t want to get burned.

Beach Towel – You’ll also want to pack a beach towel to go along with your accessories. Be sure to pick one that’s large enough to fit both you and your friends!

Toiletries – You’ll also want to pack a few toiletries while you’re at the beach. At a minimum, we recommend packing shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, a toothbrush, toothpaste, and some moisturizer for your face and body.

Hair Care

A beach vacation can be a great time for a new hairstyle. Why not go for a radical new look that you can show off to the other vacation-goers? With so many hairstyles to choose from, you’re sure to find one that really speaks to your personality. The key is making sure you schedule enough time for your hair to get ready for your vacation. If you want to go with a short haircut, make sure you book an appointment at least a week before your trip if you have long hair. If you want to go with a long hairstyle, you’ll need to schedule your appointment two to three weeks in advance. If you want to go with a different hair color, make sure you schedule your appointment well in advance to ensure that you have enough time to let it grow out.

Get a Tan

For some people, tanning is a big part of their beach vacation experience. Whether you want to go with a tan or a full-on sunburn, we recommend opting for a self-tanner to get the best results. For best results, apply your self-tanner at least 24 hours before you head to the beach to make sure you get the full effect. If you’re going to the beach during the day, apply sunscreen as well to ensure your skin stays as protected as possible.

Pedicure and Manicure

How many people can say they got a manicure while sitting on the beach? It’s a great way to relax before going out to eat, or even before taking a relaxing walk on the beach. It’s also a great way to show off your nails, especially if you decide to go with a bright or colorful design. If you decide to go with a pedicure, make sure you do it at least 24 hours before going to the beach. This will ensure that your toenails have enough time to dry properly before you go out in sandals or sandal-like shoes. If you’re looking for a way to really treat yourself before your beach vacation, a pedicure and manicure are the perfect ways to go about it! Whether you do it before or after going to the beach, the important thing is that you do it!

Whiten Your Teeth

You might think that teeth whitening is a purely cosmetic procedure that can only be performed at the dentist, but it’s actually something that can be done right at home with a whitening kit or whitening strips. When you’re around other people on your beach vacation, they’re going to be looking at your teeth. That’s why it’s a good idea to whiten your teeth before you go on vacation. It can help you avoid having to use dental floss, which is especially important if you’re going to be around the sand. It’s also something you can do while you’re there, so your teeth will always look their best. If you want your teeth to look as clean and white as possible, we recommend booking an appointment for teeth whitening before you go on your beach vacation.

Exfoliate Your Skin

Many people don’t think about the importance of exfoliating their skin before a beach vacation. When you’re at the beach, you’re exposing your skin to all sorts of elements that can damage it, including sand and sun. If you don’t exfoliate your skin, you can end up with dry, flaky patches on your skin, especially if you’re going to be going in the sand. To avoid this, make sure you do a light exfoliation before you head to the beach. We recommend using a light exfoliating scrub, such as the St. Ives Fresh Skin Fragrance-Free Face Scrub. The most important thing is to make sure you’re thorough but gentle. You don’t want to scrub too hard and damage your skin, but you also don’t want to be too soft and not get the job done.

Don’t Forget!

It’s important to remember that beauty is important when you’re on vacation. Nobody expects you to spend all day in the sand with a full face of makeup on, but there are certain things you can do to make sure you look your best when you’re at the beach. If you want to make sure you’re getting the best experience out of your beach vacation, make sure you’re doing all of the above beauty tips to get ready for your beach vacation!

Images from MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: By the Beach by Icepong Sang – See the full story here