ZEGNA Announces Partnership with Real Madrid

Italian luxury fashion house ZEGNA teams up with Real Madrid and becomes team’s Official Luxury Travelwear Partner. Both the football and basketball first squads will wear exclusively-made Zegna outfits whenever the occasion sees fit. The bond between the world’s most successful football club and an icon of Italian luxury menswear with a heritage of sartorial know-how is based on shared values and a strong will to surpass limits in order to have a positive impact in the world.

I am outstandingly thrilled about our newly announced partnership with the Real Madrid, one of the most recognizable brands in the world with a loyal and enthusiastic fanbase. The importance of values is what attracted Zegna and Real Madrid. We are both convinced that what is visible, either an item of clothing or winning a football match, only matters if there is an ethical stance behind it. – Gildo Zegna, Chairman and CEO of Ermenegildo Zegna Group

The items that are part of the clothing, specifically designed for Real Madrid will increase in number over time, adding new elements and expanding possibilities as seasons pass. The wardrobe consists of the signature overshirt and chore jackets, matched with jogger bottoms or narrow trousers and crewneck underpinnings as well as the signature triple stitch shoes. On jackets, Zegna’s new brand sign appears on the upper left pocket in a tonal light-reflecting version, carrying the definitive message. The recently revealed Zegna dynamic brand mark, in fact, is being amplified through this collaboration: brought throughout the world by the Real Madrid players and the value they stand for. It consists of double-stripe graphic that pays tribute to the 232 Road that crosses through Oasi Zegna, the free-access natural territory extending 100 square kilometers in Northern Italy that was created as a result of the founder’s early commitments to sustainability. The 232 Road is an inspiration to everyone at Zegna and is intertwined into everything the Company has done for 112 years, which includes this partnership. – from Zegna

Real Madrid is a unique football club, the most famous club in the world. Creating a luxury leisurewear wardrobe for such an iconic team of football players, and doing it in the traditional made to measure way,allowed me to test my ideas with men who truly live the lifestyle we address as Zegna. This makes for an electrifying exchange, in which we both learn from one another. – Alessandro Sartori, Artistic Director of Zegna

Inspired by the partnership, the made to measure items that blend the two brands’ heritages as well as Zegna’s contemporaneity aesthetic will be available in selected Zegna boutiques globally.