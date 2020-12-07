If you love to travel, love the sun, and love a good time, 2020 has been more than a disappointment. With COVID-19 putting a halt to everything that translates to travel, fun, and good times, if it does not happen at home, 2020 says it does not happen. To make matters worse, the novelty of Netflix, online cooking lessons, wine-down every day, daily Zoom meetings have started to make that feeling of needing to get away more intense.

That said, 2020 is ending so now is the perfect time to start making fun travel plans for 2021. COVID-19 is something that we have to learn to live with so putting on a mask and searching out the tropics of the Southern Caribbean is more than a novel idea as we prepare to say goodbye to another year.

While making plans for 2021, consider going all out and experiencing it aboard a Southern Caribbean cruise for the luxurious encounter of visiting the tropics while being catered to on a cruise. Prepared to be amazed at the entire experience as the cruise line spoils you with and your discoveries in the Caribbean.

Below are some things to know about the Southern Caribbean as you plan your trip that you will want to get off the cruise ship to fully experience. The Southern Caribbean is diverse and rich in cultural history, and the people are wonderful.

The people of the Southern Caribbean do not all speak the same language in every country. They have accents and dialects. There are six official languages in the Southern Caribbean: many speak Spanish, or Dutch, and even some French. Patience is important because they will try to translate what you are saying, usually by repeating your request to you. The people of the Southern Caribbean are used to island life. They do not rush about as American’s do. Caribbean people live on islands, and as such are never in much of a hurry to do anything. Do not expect waiters or bartenders to jump or move fast like barristers at Starbucks have become accustomed to do. Southern Caribbeans are extremely accommodating so be patient with servers, who are almost always smiling. Southern Caribbean people are the most chilled out and relaxed and make visitors want to be the same. With Antigua, Aruba, Barbados, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Grenada, St. Barts, St. Lucia, and British Virgin Islands, among the islands that make up the Southern Caribbean, they account for some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. The white sand and crystal blue water draw people from all over the world.

The top 4 reasons people visit the Southern Caribbean are:

The beaches – sand, sun, crystal waters, and snorkeling-The festivals – a reflection of the culture and history of the region, full of colorful costumes.

The food – Caribbean delicacies, fresh seafood, delicious fusions between African, Amerindian, European, East Indian, and Chinese cuisine.

The culture and history – crammed with archaeological and ecological sites, music, and historic churches. Fun fact: In Jamaica, there are more churches per square mile than any other country in the world.

Most of the people who live and work on the Southern Caribbean islands are descendants of slaves who were brought to the islands to work as slaves from Africa and stayed after slavery ended. Coming in a variety of vibrant colors, coral reefs from the Southern Caribbean account for 9% of the world’s coral reefs. The temperature of the water and exposure to sunlight in the Caribbean makes it a supreme breeding ground for corals. Some coral reefs are so large that they are visible from outer space. Glass bottom boat tours are a must when visiting the islands to truly take in the beauty of the reefs. A few islands in the Southern Caribbean are home to national parks with wild inhabitants such as the Mona monkey, beautiful pink flamingos, and several species of turtles.

If you love to travel, love the sun, and love a good time, now is the time to start planning your Southern Caribbean vacation.