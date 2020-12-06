DSQUARED2 Menswear Collection for Pre Fall 2021

Dsquared2 menswear collection shows the massive business that the brand actually is – shot for the lookbook presentation with fifty plus new looks the collection features 100s of new items. Dan and Dean Katen the founders and the creative duo behind DSQUARED2 have for their pre-colleciton brought back some of their favourite moments. Referring back to their camping and travel collections with a touch of Canada they have shaped an eye-catching new menswear collection. From trucker hats to cowboy boots and cargo pants the collection is strong on bringing up more than a few forgotten trends.

To present the collection DSQUARED2 team turned to a casting featuring three promising new guys. In no particular order starting with the fresh faced Danny Scott at Unsigned Models followed by Kai Taylor represented by Independent Model Management in Milano. Joining them are also Lucas Berny with Premium Models in Paris and Loiskiy Zebi who is for sure to turn heads with his daring face tattoos. Zebi is represented by URBN Management in Milano. In charge of the photography for DSQUARED2 Menswear PRe Fall 2021 lookbook was once again photographer Paolo Zerbini.

Discover all of the menswear looks from DSQUARED2 Pre fall 2021 men’s collection:

Designerd Dan & Dean Caten

Photographer Paolo Zerbini

Models: Danny Scott, Kai Taylor, Lucas Berny, Loiskiy Zebi

