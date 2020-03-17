GIVEAWAY: MMSCENE MAGAZINE WILL KEEP YOU BUSY IN QUARANTINE



As concern around the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) grows, people are encouraged to practice social distancing. Museums, cinemas, bars and restaurants are all closed, making it little tough to plan out weekend activities.

With safety as the priority, you are probably looking for ways to fill your days at home. Good news – MMSCENE is giving away free issues of it’s magazines.

Governments have taken the necessary measures to curb the spread of the virus, such as community quarantines and strict curfews. Citizens are discouraged from stepping out of their homes to engage in non-essential activities.

While everything’s closed during the coronavirus outbreak, you are probably staying home and you need a distraction. You will find the free digital copies of 3 latest issues of MMSCENE and Winter issue of DSCENE Magazine below:

MMSCENE Magazine Issue 032 – FREE DOWNLOAD

MMSCENE Magazine Issue 031 – FREE DOWNLOAD

MMSCENE Magazine Issue 030 – FREE DOWNLOAD

DSCENE Magazine Issue 011 – FREE DOWNLOAD