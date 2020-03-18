in Alvaro Beamud Cortés, Julian Schneyder, Lookbooks, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Tim Schuhmacher

Julian Schneyder & Tim Schuhmacher Model Massimo Dutti Spring 2020 Looks

Photographer Alvaro Beamud Cortes captured the latest Massimo Dutti’s SS20 story

Massimo Dutti
©Massimo Dutti, Photography by Alvaro Beamud Cortes

Top models Julian Schneyder and Tim Schuhmacher team up for Massimo Dutti‘s Spring 2020 The Life Out There story captured by fashion photographer Alvaro Beamud Cortes.

