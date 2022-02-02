Gleb Dykyi by Miquel Cabello for MMSCENE Magazine

The handsome Gleb Dykyi at Uno models stars in Globe Trotter story lensed for MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition by fashion photographer Miquel Cabello. In charge of styling were Ana Carolina and Daniela Paratore.. Grooming is work of beauty artist Yolanda.

For the session Gleb is wearing selected pieces from Gant, Fred Perry, María Luisa de España, Sebago, Ana Locking, Antipoda Studio, BRAINANDTHEBEAST and more.

Photography Miquel Cabello – @miquel.cabello

Stylists Ana Carolina @008anadmoda800 & Daniela Paratore @danielaparatorestyling

MUAH Yolanda – @yolbecool

Retocucher: Studioicue – @studioicue

Assitant Stylist Maria Bejarano – @be.jarano & Alicia Marinas – @aliciamarinas

Assitant Photo Clara Alonso – @claraalonso.photo