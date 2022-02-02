in Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine, Uno Models

Gleb Dykyi by Miquel Cabello for MMSCENE Magazine

Photographer Miquel Cabello and stylists Ana Carolina & Daniela Paratore team up for MMSCENE Magazine

Suit: María Luisa de España Corset: Aivy. Shirt: SEBAGO

The handsome Gleb Dykyi at Uno models stars in Globe Trotter story lensed for MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition by fashion photographer Miquel Cabello. In charge of styling were Ana Carolina and Daniela Paratore.. Grooming is work of beauty artist Yolanda

For the session Gleb is wearing selected pieces from Gant, Fred Perry, María Luisa de España, Sebago, Ana Locking, Antipoda Studio, BRAINANDTHEBEAST and more.

Sequined jumpsuit: Ana Locking Trench Coat: Gant
Total Look: BRAINANDBEAST Shoes: ANTIPODA studio
Coat: ANA LOCKING Sweater: Slazenger Pants: ANA LOCKING Glasses: Etnia Barcelona
Shirt: ANA LOCKING Pants: Corina Jacket: Corina
Shirt: Palaish Cardigan – FRED PERRY Pants: Paniculata Shoes: ANTIPODAstudio
Shirt: ANA LOCKING Trousers and Jacket: Corina
Pants: Alba Castro Waistcoat: GAUDI BRAND GROUP Sweater: Gant Shoes: ANTIPODA studio
Sweater: FRED PERRY Pants – PETER SPOSITO Socks: Jimmy lion Jacket: ANA LOCKING Shoes: ANTIPODAstudio
Total Look: BRAINANDBEAST
Suit : Gant Shirt: Pure prep medal crest Shoes: ANTIPODAstudio
Trench Coat: GANT

Photography Miquel Cabello@miquel.cabello
Stylists Ana Carolina @008anadmoda800 & Daniela Paratore @danielaparatorestyling 
MUAH Yolanda @yolbecool
Retocucher: Studioicue@studioicue
Assitant Stylist Maria Bejarano@be.jarano & Alicia Marinas@aliciamarinas
Assitant Photo Clara Alonso@claraalonso.photo

