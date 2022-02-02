in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

Anson Kong & Alton Wong Cover Marie Claire HK February 2022 Issue

Marie Claire Hong Kong enlists photographer Leungmo to capture their latest cover story

Anson Kong
Photography © Leungmo for Marie Claire Hong Kong

Mirror members Anson Kong and Alton Wong take the cover story of Marie Claire Hong Kong‘s February 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Leungmo. In charge of styling was Anson Lau, assisted by Chiaki, with set design from Karson Liu. Beauty is work of hair stylist Man Chan at Chic Private I Salon, and makeup artist Giann Cheung at Annie G. Chan Makeup Centre. For the session Anson and Anton are wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Emporio Armani, Celine, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Ermenegildo Zegna, and Loewe, with jewellery form Piaget.

Anson Kong
Photography © Leungmo for Marie Claire Hong Kong
Anson Kong
Photography © Leungmo for Marie Claire Hong Kong
Marie Claire HK
Photography © Leungmo for Marie Claire Hong Kong
Anson Kong
Photography © Leungmo for Marie Claire Hong Kong
Alton Wong
Photography © Leungmo for Marie Claire Hong Kong
Anson Kong
Photography © Leungmo for Marie Claire Hong Kong
Alton Wong
Photography © Leungmo for Marie Claire Hong Kong
Alton Wong
Photography © Leungmo for Marie Claire Hong Kong
Marie Claire HK
Photography © Leungmo for Marie Claire Hong Kong
Alton Wong
Photography © Leungmo for Marie Claire Hong Kong
Alton Wong
Photography © Leungmo for Marie Claire Hong Kong

Photography © Leungmo for Marie Claire Hong Kong, discover more at marieclaire.com.hk

