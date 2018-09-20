Pin 3 Shares

Discover the FIRST cover of MMSCENE Magazine October 2018 issue starring social media sensation MANU RIOS shot by photographer FABIO LEIDI in Milan, styled by D’SCENE’s Milan Fashion Editor EMILY LEE. For the cover Manu wears a total look from MOSCHINO.

Manu is represented by Next Models in Milan. Don’t miss the new issue out October 1st featuring an exclusive interview with Manu. Pre-order HERE the October 2018 issue to receive a free digital copy of our September 2018 issue starring Elliot Meeten.

Model Manu Rios at Next Models Milan

Photographer Fabio Leidi

Fashion Editor Emily Lee

Casting Director Zarko Davinic

Stylist Assistant Domenico Kang

PRE-ORDER $3.90 MMSCENE OCTOBER 2018 FT MANU RIOS