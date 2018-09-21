The Best Men’s Sweaters for Fall by Dexter Navy for WSJ. Magazine

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Dexter Navy captured The Best Men’s Sweaters for Fall story featuring models Alex Yanez, Malle Gueye, Michael Martin, Sage Caesar, Taaj Gantt and Tamel Lee for WSJ. Magazine‘s September 2018 Men’s Style edition. In charge of styling was Andrew Mukamal, with hair styling from Tamas Tuzes.

For the story models are wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Brioni, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, Brunello Cucinelli, Hugo Boss, John Varvatos, Rag & Bone, Prada, and Gucci among other.





For more visit WSJ. Magazine’s website: – www.wsj.com