MMSCENE 039 Vol.2: Après L’Olympiade Is OUT NOW

MMSCENE Volume 2 of issue 039 is out now – order your copy in print or digital – the cover story stars Leonardo Tano photographed by Alfonso Anton Cornelis.

Volume 2 is the updated edition of our sold out issue 039 – continue for an opening intro from our Editor in Chief Zarko Davinic for the Après L’Olympiade:

Every four years, the world gathers for a spectacle where athleticism, unity, and ambition take center stage. But the Olympic Games are not just a moment for athletes, they mark a significant cultural milestone, setting a tone that travels across industries and today we are living in a post olympic moment. Fashion and photography, in particular, have often drawn energy from the Games, igniting a wave of innovation. With the September 2024 runway shows now behind us, it’s clear that the spirit of the Games has once again filtered into creative expression, planting seeds of inspiration for what lies ahead in the coming year. To no surprise, the inspiration is to linger on after l’Olympiade took place in the capital of fashion.

In many ways, fashion and photography thrive in cycles of reflection and reinvention, as we have often reflected on the pages of MMSCENE. The conclusion of an Olympiad functions as a reset button. It shifts the cultural mood, leaving behind the preparation and anticipation that accompany the Games, and opening space for new narratives to emerge. The September runways have already hinted at this evolution. Designers leaned into themes of triumph, endurance, and shared global spirit—each collection telling its own story, yet connected by a subtle energy reminiscent of athletic perseverance.

For our MMSCENE photographers and model stars, in Volume 39, this period is not just about capturing clothes but about freezing the moments of transformation of the model stars on our pages. The months following the Olympics present a unique opportunity—when cultures converge, inspiration flows freely, and a fresh chapter in visual storytelling begins. In this post-Olympic climate, photography must go beyond mere documentation. The challenge for MMSCENE contributors lies in distilling the same energy that pulses through athletes as they cross finish lines and translating it into imagery that transcends sport and style.



After all, much like the Olympic athletes who dedicate years to achieving a moment of greatness, the models and photographers taking part in this issue push creative boundaries in ways that reflect not just trends, but the collective spirit of our times, where fashion, sport, and culture collide. And as always, it’s in those collisions that we find something extraordinary.

Photography Contributors: Bryan Tang, Joey Leo, Adriano Danis, Alfonso Anton Cornelis, Julian Freyberg.

Contributing stylists: Madeline Assi, Carlota Extremera, Giorgio Branduardi.

Contributing Art Directors: Finn Gaardboe, Dimitris Belitsis.

Featured models: Adam Zammit, Finn Vojlay, Stefano Tomadini, Stefano Tomadini, Guille, Simone Bonaccorsi, Leonardo Tano, Niclas Masser.