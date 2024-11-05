Kith Unveils the New York Knicks 2024 collection

Kith rolls out its highly anticipated Kith for the New York Knicks 2024 collection. With NBA stars Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges at the forefront, this year’s campaign marks the third annual Kith night takeover at Madison Square Garden, capturing the heart of Knicks fandom and streetwear enthusiasts alike.

Building on the momentum of last week’s Kith x New Balance Madison Square Garden collaboration, the latest drop is steeped in the essence of New York sports culture. The lineup is anchored by an array of co-branded apparel with a strong focus on statement outerwear, bringing Kith’s refined edge to classic workwear and athletic silhouettes. Jalen Brunson shines in an embroidered leather jacket, bringing a luxe yet grounded feel, while Mikal Bridges sports a knit varsity jacket that merges collegiate influences with Kith’s signature styling.

The collection doesn’t shy away from distinct yet versatile designs. Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns add a subtle edge with cream-colored work jackets, each accented with clean branding and nuanced patches across the chest, exuding a sense of relaxed sophistication. These pieces feel equally at home courtside or on the streets, echoing the dynamic energy of New York City itself.

Kith night is set for Friday, November 8, coinciding with the Knicks’ face-off against the Milwaukee Bucks. Fans can grab these exclusive pieces at Kith stores and online starting at 11 a.m. EST. For those attending the game, a pop-up inside Madison Square Garden’s main entrance opens at 5 p.m., offering an immersive shopping experience without the need for a game ticket.

The Kith New York Knicks collaboration solidifies Kith’s reputation for seamlessly blending sports heritage with streetwear innovation.