MMSCENE magazine YOUTH issue is out now – take an exclusive peek inside our Issue 35. Our latest issue is entirely dedicated to fresh faces, from our cover star Carl Bistram to a noteworthy list of guys on the rise.
Discover the new issue and words from our Editor In Chief Zarko Davinic:
Welcome to the Winter 2020.21 issue of MMSCENE created entirely with a fresh start in mind. When we first started working on this issue we knew every single page is to celebrate the talented newcomer models ready to take over the scene. This time the festive season is currently upon us, still filled with feasting, carousing and jollity, although in a smaller circle looked like never before for our generation.
Finally we take time to get to know fresh faces in fashion shoots and interviews starring Loick Louwette in an elegant session by Dirk Alexander as well as Alvaro Silveira photographed by Giuseppe Riserbato.
Words by Editor-In-Chief Zarko Davinic
Contributing Photographers: Kimber Capriotti, Mirja Zentgraf, Dirk Alexander, Diana Lange, Henry Lou, Fabrizio Scarpa, Joey Leo, Aldona Karczmarczyk, Giuseppe Riserbato
Contributing Stylists: Jenesee Utley, Bodo Ernle, Matthias Geerts & Dennis Van Peel, Elisa Schenke, Amy Bialek, Stefano Guerrini, Yannis Kyriazos, Marcin Brylski
Featured Models: Musa Sillah, Aaron Sirainen, Richard Drews, Loick Louwette, Carl Bistram, Jan Carlos Diaz, Hector Diaz, Tak Bengana, Ioannes Sakerlis, Robert Drischti, Dimitris Sarantopoulos, George Pantazis, Mateusz Chmielewski, Alvaro Silveira
Fashion Director Katarina Djoric
Art Director Igor Cvoro
Deputy Editor Ana Markovic
Milan Fashion Editor Emily Lee
New York Fashion Editor Damien Vaughan Shippee
Social Media Editor Maja Vuckovic