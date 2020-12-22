in Editorial, Exclusive, I LOVE models Milano, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Grego by Silvia Piva

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring the handsome Grego lensed by Silvia Piva

Silvia Piva
Turtleneck: Gucci
Pants: Elimck
Shoes: Salvatore Ferragamo

The handsome Grego (Riot Management, I Love Models) stars in our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story captured and styled by fashion photographer Silvia Piva. In charge of beauty was Andrea Caserta.

For the session Grego is wearing selected pieces from Gucci, Elimck, Salvatore Ferragamo, Giorgio Armani, Brunello Cucinelli, and Steven Madden.

Silvia Piva
Turtleneck: Gucci
Trench Coat, Pants: Vintage Shop
Silvia Piva
T-shirt: Giorgio Armani
Pants: Brunello Cucinelli
Shoes: Steven Madden
Silvia Piva
Turtleneck: Gucci
Pants: Elimck
Shoes: Salvatore Ferragamo
Grego
Turtleneck: Gucci
Trench Coat, Pants: Vintage Shop
Grego
Turtleneck: Gucci
Pants: Elimck
Shoes: Salvatore Ferragamo
Grego
Turtleneck: Gucci
Trench Coat, Pants: Vintage Shop
Grego
Turtleneck: Gucci
Pants: Elimck
Shoes: Salvatore Ferragamo

Photographer, Stylist: Silvia Piva – @silviapiva_photography
Beauty Artist: Andrea Caserta – @andreacasertagangemibeauty
Model, Executive Director: Grego at Riot Management (MA), I Love Models (Milan) – @gregobr

