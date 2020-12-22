MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Grego by Silvia Piva

The handsome Grego (Riot Management, I Love Models) stars in our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story captured and styled by fashion photographer Silvia Piva. In charge of beauty was Andrea Caserta.

For the session Grego is wearing selected pieces from Gucci, Elimck, Salvatore Ferragamo, Giorgio Armani, Brunello Cucinelli, and Steven Madden.

Photographer, Stylist: Silvia Piva – @silviapiva_photography

Beauty Artist: Andrea Caserta – @andreacasertagangemibeauty

Model, Executive Director: Grego at Riot Management (MA), I Love Models (Milan) – @gregobr