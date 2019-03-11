Pin 70 Shares

In menswear, the new season is truly a sartorial concept especially in the industry always looking into the future. However while we just finished seeing the Fall Winter 2019 collection, in reality it’s quite relaxing to go back to the natural cycle. The coming months are a true time to celebrate the spring summer season. For spring, our favorite time of the year, we enlist breakthrough star of the model scene Joao Knorr to front the issue. Who better to celebrate the Spring Summer season than the Brazilian top model everybody is talking about! The new MMSCENE magazine comes with not one but two shoots featuring the promising fresh faces already taking campaigns for Tom Ford and Versace.

Once again a conversation with fashion models shaping the pages of our magazine and the talent to watch is under our spotlight. We had a chance to sit down for an exclusive interview with Robert Cavalli, who while always respectful of his family’s heritage managed to create a truly distinct fashion label. Robert’s Triple RRR is a true representation of a modern millennial, someone who does not follow the trends but shapes them instead. We also sit down for a quietly revealing interview with our cover star Joao Knorr where he discusses working with Donatella Versace and the remarkable path his career has taken him to. In addition to Joao we have inspiring conversations with fellow models Matty Carrington, Elliott Reeder and Warren Sosa.

Elsewhere in the issue, our editorials take us to New York where photographer Keiichiro Nakajima shoots the always superb Erin Mommsen. While returning to MMSCENE our New York contributor Sinem Yazici ventures into city with stylist Damien Vaughan Shippee for the eye-catching Through The Looking Glass story. Photographer Igor Cvoro who was also in charge of our cover story, back home teams up with Damien for a shoot in Belgrade featuring the handsome Aleksa Gavrilovic. Who clad in this season’s must have streetwear inspired pieces is giving us a true style guide. When it comes to streetswear our Fashion Features Director Katarina Djoric opens the new issue while discussing about it’s influencer on the runway and our every day outfits.

There’s a lot more to the new issue but we’ll leave you to discover it on its own, on the ever relaxing spring afternoons to come.

Photographers: Ollie Thompson, Robin Navarro Harraga, Danilo Pavlovic, Keiichiro Nakajima, Sinem Yazici, Eddie Blagbrough, Kevin Roldan

Stylists: Stefano Guerrini, Julien Mazzoli, Yoshi Miyamasu, Damien Vaughan Shippee, Stephen Conway

MMSCENE Spring 2019 Issue Editorial Team: Zarko Davinic, Katarina Djoric, Igor Cvoro, Ana Markovic