Supermodels Andres Velencoso Segura, Garrett Neff, Jules Horn, and Xavier Serrano star in Solar Flare story captured by supermodel and photographer RJ Rogenski for VMAN Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Christian Stroble.

Photography RJ Rogenski for VMAN Magazine

See more on VMAN Magazine’s site – vman.com