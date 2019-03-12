Andrew Garfield is the Cover Star of Hero Magazine SS19 Issue

Pin 0 Shares

Actor Andrew Garfield takes the cover of Hero Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Fabien Kruszelnicki. In charge of styling was Gro Curtis, who for the cover selected look from Prada‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Sophie Jane Anderson.

Photography © Fabien Kruszelnicki for Hero Magazine – hero-magazine.com

